'Beyond the Mask' - Cambridge hospital exhibition captures lockdown creativity

A corridor at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has been lined with "lockdown art" championing those fighting Covid on the frontline.

The exhibition, titled 'Together', includes pictures and poems from staff, patients, members of the public, schools and professional artists.

It features everything rainbows drawn by schoolchildren to messages of support from the community - and even portraits of staff drawn as part of a national campaign.

Staff contributed poems and thoughts under the heading 'Beyond the Mask'. Credit: Addenbrooke's Hospital

It has been curated by CUHArts, the Addenbrooke’s hospital arts programme, withsupport from Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT). Organisers hope to film the display so it can be viewed online.Natalie Ellis, Head of CUH Arts, said: “We knew from the outset that art in all its guises would be an important outlet for staff, patients and the wider public who found themselves under massive pressure as a consequence of Covid-19.

"The weekly clap, regularly supported by musicians, dancers and other expressions of gratitude, was a graphic example of that.

“So with the help from ACT, and other key partners from the world of art, we tried toprovide the ideas and tools for people to be creative.

"We were frankly staggered by the response, and delighted to be able to feature in this dedicated exhibition some of the hundreds of pieces created.”

More than 30 staff also contributed their thoughts and poems under the heading “Beyondthe Mask”.