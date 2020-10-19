The Duke of Cambridge has become the patron of two wildlife conservation charities, succeeding the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

One of them is the Thetford based British Trust for Ornithology where he takes over from his grandfather Prince Phillip.

Prince William is the new patron of the British Trust for Ornithology Credit: BTO

I am delighted that the Duke of Cambridge has become our patron, following on from his grandfather who worked so tirelessly on our behalf.< "We hope that we will be able to support the duke's strong interest in protecting the environment through our evidence-based work around environmental issues in the UK. Dr Andy Clements, BTO's Chief Executive

As well as his new role with the BTO William has followed in the Queen's footsteps to become the figurehead of Fauna and Flora International.

The announcement comes after the duke launched his #50 million Earthshot Prize earlier this month, which aims to recognise solutions, ideas and technologies which "repair the planet".