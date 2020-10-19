Man charged with terror offences following arrest at Stansted Airport

A German man has been charged with terrorism offences after being arrested at Stansted Airport last week.

Florian Flegel, 22, is accused of transmitting videos intended to "induce or encourage" the commission of acts of terrorism.

He faces five counts of engaging in conduct prohibited under the Terrorism Act 2006 between August 15 and September 23 this year.

Flegel is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 19 October.

The Met said he was stopped at 5.30pm last Monday under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, which gives police and port officers the right to investigate people at the UK's borders.