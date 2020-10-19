New Norwich research centre to focus on 'healthy ageing'

The University of East Anglia is launching a new research centre to investigate how we can live longer, healthier lives.

The Norwich Institute of Healthy Ageing will see more than 200 scientists collaborate on ways to reduce the risk of health issues like diabetes, dementia, heart disease and frailty.

They will focus on how behaviour changes - such as eating a better diet, exercising more or stopping smoking - can lead to better physical and mental health.

Institute director Prof Anne-Marie Minihane, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “We are living longer than ever before, but we are not necessarily living healthier lives.

“The average person in the UK spends around 15-20 years living with a clinical diagnosis of a disease, such as type II diabetes or heart disease.

We need to add life to years along with years to life. Prof Anne-Marie Minihane, UEA

“There are many changes that could improve people’s overall wellbeing, physical and mental health and reduce the risk of disease.

"We will focus on the benefits of health interventions such as stopping smoking, doing more exercise, or eating a more balanced diet.”

At UEA, researchers from Norwich Medical School and the School of Health Sciences will work with colleagues from Norwich Business School, the School of Biological Sciences and the School of Computing Sciences – with support from UEA Health and Social Care Partners.

They will collaborate with Norwich Research Park researchers – at the Quadram Institute, the Earlham Institute the John Innes Centre and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital – and work with the wider community, Public Health Norfolk, Norfolk County Council, and the new Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Prof Dylan Edwards, Dean of the Faculty of Health at UEA, said: “This is a cross-UEA, cross-NRP, community-academic research centre focused on the combined effect of different behaviours on public health and well-being.

“It will build on UEA’s world-class health research to develop and put into practice new ways for people to make changes to their health, which will be integrated with the wider health system for real change.”