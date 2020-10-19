Police are appealing for help to trace a prisoner from Hollesley Bay in Suffolk who has absconded.

34 year old Klojan Hodaj did not report for a lunchtime roll-call yesterday afternoon (Sunday 18 October).

He is serving a 10 year sentence for drug offences.

He is described as of slim build, is about six foot one inch tall and has a tattoo on the side of his left leg.

A search is continuing to find Hodaj. Anyone who sees him shouldn’t approach him but call police.