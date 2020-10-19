Regional Covid-19 surge facility under construction in Cambridge
A temporary surge facility is being built on the site of Addenbrookes and Royal Papworth hospital - in preparation for any rise in coronavirus cases in the region.
It's understood the structures would deal with Covid-19 patients in the event that the hospital needed extra beds, but would also provide extra capacity to treat other conditions outside of the main building.
An NHS spokesperson said: "The structure in question is for the region’s COVID surge preparation."
Bosses at Addenbrooke's Hospital say they are in 'as good a shape as they possibly can be' as they prepare for the usual winter pressures which may become compounded by any increase in coronavirus cases.