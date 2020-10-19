Regional Covid-19 surge facility under construction in Cambridge

A temporary surge facility is being built on the site of Addenbrookes and Royal Papworth hospital - in preparation for any rise in coronavirus cases in the region.

Tent under construction near Royal Papworth Hospital Credit: ITV Anglia

It's understood the structures would deal with Covid-19 patients in the event that the hospital needed extra beds, but would also provide extra capacity to treat other conditions outside of the main building.

Tents set up near Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

An NHS spokesperson said: "The structure in question is for the region’s COVID surge preparation."

Bosses at Addenbrooke's Hospital say they are in 'as good a shape as they possibly can be' as they prepare for the usual winter pressures which may become compounded by any increase in coronavirus cases.