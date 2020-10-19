The troubled East of England Service NHS Trust has been placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission after continuing to fail to correct a number of serious failings.

Among the catalogue of problems that will be now be addressed will be concerns around patient and staff safety, the way the trust deals with complaints and the need for improvement in the trust’s overarching culture to tackle inappropriate behaviours and encourage people to speak up, following numerous allegations of bullying.

An improvement director will be appointed and staff will be given a 'Freedom to Speak Up' package.

Ann Radmore NHS Eastern Regional Director Credit: NHS

Ann Radmore, East of England Regional Director said: