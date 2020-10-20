The region's football clubs tonight begin a hectic round of fixtures between now and the end of the month.

In the Championship Norwich City will be looking to build on their weekend win at Rotherham when they face Birmingham at Carrow Road (7.45pm)

Norwich City will be hoping Teemu Pukki can rediscover his goalscoring touch at Championship level. Credit: PA

The Canaries have back to back home games as they will face Championship new boys Wycombe on Saturday so a full six points this week could be invaluable as they look to launch a promotion push.

Luton Town celebrate scoring against Blackburn Rovers on the final night of the 2019/20 season. Credit: PA

Elsewhere in the Championship sixth placed Luton head to Millwall just behind them in seventh place with the Hatters hoping to bounce back from their home defeat to Stoke at the weekend.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert knows that he needs to deliver this season. Credit: PA

League One sees the leaders Ipswich facing a potentially tricky trip to seventh placed Doncaster Rovers. But confidence is high in Paul Lambert's squad after their unbeaten start to the season and with a visit to fellow high flyers Lincoln looming on Saturday, Town will want to put some more daylight between the sides before the weekend.

Manager Darren Ferguson will have his eyes on another Peterborough United promotion push. Credit: PA

The region's other in form side in League One are Peterborough United. Darren Ferguson's side will be looking for their fifth win in a row at Wigan.

Russell Martin will be taking charge of MK Dons in his first full season in management. Credit: PA

Russell Martin's MK Dons will be hoping to continue their climb away from the basement area in what's pretty much a local derby, they visit bottom of the table Oxford United.

Northampton Town won the League Two play-offs last season. Credit: PA

Northampton Town still perhaps with a promotion hangover potentially can climb out of the relegation zone with a win against Swindon Town with victory also taking them above tonight's opposition.

Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In League Two leaders Cambridge United return to the Abbey tonight fresh from another 5-0 away win this time at Scunthorpe. They face eighth place Port Vale but they aren't to be underestimated as they are just three points behind Cambridge in the standings.

Colchester United's JobServe Community Stadium. Credit: PA

Colchester United who are stuttering a bit after last season's play off disappointment look for their second win of the season when they take on high flying Forest Green Rovers.

Credit: PA IMAGES

Stevenage also face a tricky night against second placed Newport County while bottom of the table Southend head to Salford, still looking for their first win of the season