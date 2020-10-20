Watch a report here by ITV News Anglia reporter Elodie Harper

Cambridgeshire Police have been giving an idea of just how tough life is at the moment for their call handlers by tweeting every time they got a call.

They started the count at 8 this morning (Tuesday) and just before half past 4, they'd received five hundred and eight, 999 calls and one hundred and fifty one, 101 calls.

It comes on the day it was revealed that a man and woman from Peterborough have each been issued with £10,000 Covid-19 fines after gatherings at houses in Star Road in the city over the last two weeks.

The occupants from the two different households - a 34-year-old woman and a man, 37 - were issued with the fines in line with Covid-19 legislation.

Cambridgeshire Police have been tweeting about every call they received on Tuesday

Today the control room dealt with calls about criminal damage, domestic violence, scams, burglaries, missing people and much, much more including more by people raising Covid concerns.