More people dying at home during pandemic

A Cambridge academic says the the number of non-Covid deaths in hospitals has declined.

New figures show thousands more people are dying at home from from dementia, cancer and heart conditions because of the impact of isolation during the pandemic and the suspension of some health services.

Deaths from dementia and Alzheimer's in homes rose by almost 80 per cent according to the Office for National Statistics.

Cambridge University's Sir David Spiegelhalter said it's unclear how many of these lives could have been extended if they had gone to hospital.

Non-Covid deaths in hospital have declined, suggesting most of these deaths would normally have occurred in hospital, and people have either been reluctant to go, discouraged from attending, or the services have been disrupted Sir David Spiegelhalter

Sir David Speigelhalter Credit: PA Wire

The impact of isolation, fear of coronavirus and suspension of health and social care services will have contributed to the catastrophic increase in people with dementia dying Fiona Carragher, Alzheimer's Society

The figures show that the leading cause of death in private homes during Covid-19 was ischaemic heart disease.

The British Heart Foundation says planned heart tests and treatments such as stents and pacemakers must be protected if avoidable deaths are to be prevented.