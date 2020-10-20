Vandals have ransacked the clubhouse of a Northamptonshire football club which was founded to support grieving fathers.

Sands United said they felt "lost" after learning their clubhouse had been broken into and trashed on Monday. Equipment was left scattered across the field and the team is now unable to use the facilities.

Sands United brings together dads who've lost children through miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.

"At 1.15am the club was broken into," the club tweeted.

"They have trashed the inside leaving all the TVs and other bits around the field. Until further notice the club will be shut. This means us dads can’t get together. Please retweet to help catch them."

Sands United have set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for the repairs.

Urging people to donate, the crowdfunding page read: "Training is cancelled, training for our lads is a vital part of what we do, it provides the lads and escape from other things in their lives."

"Without it were all a bit lost."

Sands United has been showered with an outpouring of support. ITV Presenter Ben Shephard, who appears on shows such as Good Morning Britain and Tipping Point, sent his condolences to the club.

Cafe Track, a local eatery which helps autistic people gain employment, said they would hold a "Stand Up Bingo" event this weekend to fundraise for themselves and Sands United.

Northampton Town FC said they will underwrite Sand United's share of the donation, so as not to leave Cafe Track "out of pocket".