A secondary school in Northampton has closed early for half term after a number of staff had to self-isolate.

Weston Favell Academy said the closure was a precautionary measure and the health and well-being of the school community was its priority. It says it'll be in regular touch with pupils to provide remote learning.

Due to a number of staff who are self-isolating, as a precautionary measure and in line with the latest government advice, we have consulted with Public Health England and taken the decision to close the Academy until pupils return following the half term break due to staffing shortages. Weston Favell Academy

Anyone with any concerns is being asked to contact the Academy directly