Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson

Family members who say not being able to visit loved ones in care homes because of Covid restrictions is like grieving for someone who has died.

The campaign group 'Rights for Residents' fear many people who are in care homes and unable to see loved ones means "they're losing the will to live".

Ann Cowan from Cambridgeshire has only seen her husband Andrew twice in person in seven months. The rest of the time the only contact they have is through online video calls.

Ann Cowan has seen her husband twice in seven months because of Covid restrictions Credit: ITV News Anglia

We'd always sit together on the sofa, always hold hands, always just be together. And that's gone completely. There are times when it must be like grieving when someone dies, and especially if I've been to the home to deliver anything for him and I come back, and half way back I have to stop in a layby and wail. And it's real primeval, gut-wrenching wailing. Ann Cowan

There is hope for families with relatives in some homes though. At Gracewell of Kentford in Cambridgeshire they pay for Covid tests for 'enhanced visitors' who go through a training course that includes how to wear PPE properly and safe hand washing. Simple things that can make all the difference.