A teenage metal detectorist from Norfolk who dug up a coin from almost 1,000 years ago has been told it's potentially worth thousands of pounds.

Catering apprentice Reece Pickering, who is 17, and from Great Yarmouth, found a Saxon coin in a farmers' field in Topcroft, Norfolk.

The find is to be sold at auction as part of a two-day online event by Derbyshire-based Hansons' Auctioneers starting on October 26.

Reece was metal detecting in August when he found the Harold II silver penny dating back to 1066, the year of the Battle of Hastings.

The coin has been recorded with The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge and only two others are known to exist.

It was pretty special to find I wasn't expecting to come across such a scarce and remarkable coin. It's a day I will remember forever. Reece PIckering, Metal Detectorist

Reece's coin has a guide price of £2,500 to £3,000.