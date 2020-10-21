A Cambridge United fan who was left permanently brain-damaged after he was assaulted by a group of rival supporters has died five years after the attack.

Simon Dobbin was set upon by a gang of Southend United fans after watching his team play the Shrimpers in Southend in March 2015.

He spent a year in hospital after being hit and stamped on repeatedly, and couldn't walk or talk following the incident.

Thirteen men were convicted for the roles in the assault or Mr Dobbin, with 12 going to prison, but the majority have now been released.

In a Tweet posted on Wednesday afternoon, Cambridge United confirmed that Mr Dobbin had passed away at his home in Mildenhall earlier that morning.

Cambridge also asked fans to leave messages of condolence for Mr Dobbin's family.

Mr Dobbin's wife, Nicole, has previously called for those involved in public violence incidents to face harsher sentences.

The family featured in a recent series of BBC TV programme 'DIY SOS' and Mr Dobbin's story has touched football fans across the world.