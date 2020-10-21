Thirty homes have been evacuated at Woodbridge in Suffolk after police discovered unknown chemicals at a property on the town's Bridgewood Road.

The alarm was raised late this morning (Weds) by officers carrying out a search.

A 50 metre cordon has been set up around the building with people living nearby having to leave their homes.

The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are at the scene. They have removed an item from the premises and are making further enquires.

Police have now launched their own investigation as well.