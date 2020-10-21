Community buys famous Locks pub on eve of auction

A community group set up to save an iconic pub and music venue has succeeded in buying it.

The Save The Locks group was formed just four weeks ago when locals discovered The Locks Inn at Geldeston on the Norfolk/Suffolk border was coming up for auction. The world famous music producer Brian Eno is among the many supporters.

Last night, on the eve of the sale, they agreed to buy it for £405,000 - just over the guide price of £395,000.

Save The Locks chair, Graham Elliott, said support had been enormous and they were looking forward to making it the greatest pub in the world. His reaction is below.

Contracts have already been exchanged with completion taking place in a fortnight.

Mr Elliott said the pub will re-open as soon as possible.

Watch Natalie Gray's original film on the fight to save The Locks below.