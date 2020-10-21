Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

Izzy Carter from Banham in Norfolk is a whizz kid who's going places. Still only eleven she is already being touted as a motorcycling star of the future and is known as "Mini Rossi" after the Moto GP superstar and her idol Valentino Rossi.

My teachers in school they believe me and think that it's really good that a girl does motorbike racing Izzy Carter, Motorcycle racer

Her mum can't bear to watch her. But her Dad Jay is right there by her side.

Izzy carter racing Credit: ITV News

It's just fun at the minute to be honest. As long as she keeps enjoying it we'll keep doing it. If she keeps getting better and better we'll progress with it as far as we can do.She always gives everything she's got . She always gives a hundred per cent and tries her hardest Jay Carter, Izzy's dad

And it's not just on the track she's winning fans - her instagram page has nearly seventy thousand followers.