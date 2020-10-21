Fishermen fear for the future of famous 'Cromer Crab' after chalk reef report

- Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

Fishermen fear potential measures to protect the huge chalk reef off the north Norfolk coast could lead to the end of the famous 'Cromer Crab'.

The chalk bed, which spans 23 miles between Weybourne and Happisburgh and is thought to be the biggest in Europe, was designated as a marine conservation zone four years ago.

Now, a report from Natural England has found that crab and lobster pot fishing causes damage to the rugged chalk reef.

It says fishing may need to be "managed" or even restricted to protect it.

The Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority said the advice will be considered and that it will "work closely with the fishing industry and Natural England to mitigate the impacts on chalk whilst also seeking to minimise impacts on industry."

Chief Executive Julian Gregory said: "We'll be considering such options as reducing the level of fishing effort, maybe we need to close one or two areas, maybe we need to explore innovative fishing gear.

"But at the moment we need to do further work with the industry to determine what needs to be done."

John Davies, Chairman of the North Norfolk Fisherman's Society, is an eighth generation fisherman.

Cromer fisherman John Davies. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Cromer would not be the same without Cromer crab. It's an iconic brand," he said.

"You have to look at the bigger economical position as well and the heart of the community. The community is very much behind the fishermen.

"If Natural England have their way, this fishery will come to an end."

For Cromer's cafes and restaurants, that would be a major blow. They sell thousands of crabs every year.

Robbie Kirtley, who owns the Rocket House Cafe, said: "If, for whatever reason, we don't have any crab on one day, people come in and they literally just walk straight back out.

"That's how important it is. People come to Cromer for it."