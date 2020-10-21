Paris, Vienna, Madrid - touristic hotspots known for their bustling public squares. Outlined by boutiques and cafes, the sites brim with coffee-sipping, socialising, people-watching patrons.

When you think cafe culture, Peterborough isn't the first place that comes to mind. The town's authorities are looking to change that, however.

A grant of £800,000 has been awarded to the city - it will allow them to develop a European-style cafe culture in its Cathedral Square.

The money will be invested in awnings and lighting to aid restaurants and bars in seating people outside. A city-wide wi-fi network will also be installed.

The grant for £800,000 Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has been approved as part of the Growth Deal funding. This money, provided by government, is invested in local projects it feels will create new jobs, increase productivity, and stimulate economic growth.

Plans are in place to extend the alfresco dining/drinking season into spring, summer and autumn in 2021. Authorities hope the move will allow hospitality businesses to trade in line with current Covid-19 guidance.

Cathedral Square, Peterborough Credit: ITV

Peterborough City Council worked with Peterborough Positive, Opportunity Peterborough and local businesses to make the application.

Councillor Marco Cereste cabinet member for street scene at Peterborough City Council, said: “It was originally our plan to help businesses deliver a European café style culture as they re-opened after lockdown in June.

However, the councillor said his team quickly recognised that many businesspeople were nervous about investing in outdoor seating, due to uncertainty on forecasted trade over the remaining summer months.

“So instead we are switching our attention to 2021 and made a bid for this funding to make it cheaper and easier for businesses than ever before to extend their alfresco dining/drinking season,” he said.

Mayor James Palmer, from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “It is exciting developments like this that show imagination and innovation, that will attract people back to our towns and city centres and help stop their decline.”