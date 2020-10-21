Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has donated some of his most treasured personal items to be sold at a super charity auction.

The items include a collection of his childhood Lego bricks, as well as handwritten lyrics to his hit single 'Perfect', a ticket to his first gig in Framlingham in 2005 and a handmade EP from 2009.

Other high-profile celebrities, including David Beckham and Usain Bolt, have also donated items and experiences to the huge auction which has 220 lots in total.

It's hoped the auction will raise money for Suffolk charities 'GeeWizz' and 'Zest' who both support children and young adults in the county.

The cash will help 'GeeWizz' to redevelop a playground for children with special educational needs and disabilities, while it was also help 'Zest' to look after teenagers and young adults with incurable illnesses.

The auction was organised with the help of Ed's parents John and Imogen who came up with the idea after meeting 'GeeWizz' founder Gina Long MBE.

A ticket for Ed Sheeran's first gig in 2005 will go under the hammer. Credit: Ed Sheeran Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction

We are so pleased that the auction will create important, lasting legacies. John Sheeran, Ed Sheeran's dad

"Proceeds will help to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across the county of Suffolk and beyond," Ed's dad John said.

"Imogen and I send our thanks to everyone who has organised, supported and donated to the auction.

Mrs Long added: "The incredible generosity of Ed, the Sheeran family, our sponsors and auction lot donors around the world is truly overwhelming, especially during these challenging times."

The auction will open to online bidders from Thursday October 22 until November.

What items are being auctioned?

Usain Bolt (top left) and David Beckham (top right) have both donated items, while film scripts and song lyrics are also up for grabs. Credit: Ed Sheeran Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction