Suffolk charities to benefit from huge celebrity auction organised by Ed Sheeran's parents
Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has donated some of his most treasured personal items to be sold at a super charity auction.
The items include a collection of his childhood Lego bricks, as well as handwritten lyrics to his hit single 'Perfect', a ticket to his first gig in Framlingham in 2005 and a handmade EP from 2009.
Other high-profile celebrities, including David Beckham and Usain Bolt, have also donated items and experiences to the huge auction which has 220 lots in total.
It's hoped the auction will raise money for Suffolk charities 'GeeWizz' and 'Zest' who both support children and young adults in the county.
The cash will help 'GeeWizz' to redevelop a playground for children with special educational needs and disabilities, while it was also help 'Zest' to look after teenagers and young adults with incurable illnesses.
The auction was organised with the help of Ed's parents John and Imogen who came up with the idea after meeting 'GeeWizz' founder Gina Long MBE.
We are so pleased that the auction will create important, lasting legacies.
"Proceeds will help to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across the county of Suffolk and beyond," Ed's dad John said.
"Imogen and I send our thanks to everyone who has organised, supported and donated to the auction.
Mrs Long added: "The incredible generosity of Ed, the Sheeran family, our sponsors and auction lot donors around the world is truly overwhelming, especially during these challenging times."
The auction will open to online bidders from Thursday October 22 until November.
What items are being auctioned?
Guitars from John Mayer, Snow Patrol and Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley
A Rolling Stones gold disc and signed Pink Floyd memorabilia from Nick Mason
Handwritten, illustrated lyrics to Anne-Marie's hit song '2002'
A one-off, signed photographic print of Brian Eno
A limited-edition, signed Damien Hirst print from his 'Kaleidoscope' series
Signed books from Anthony Horowitz and David Walliams
A film cell from Love Actually donated and signed by Richard Curtis and Emma
Freud
A pair of Frankie Dettori racing boots
A personal guided tour of Jimmy's Farm by Jimmy Doherty
Exclusive use of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium for two teams, with club legends Terry Butcher and George Burley as managers
An hour in the nets at Lord's with legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne
Signed personal items from David Beckham, Usain Bolt and Ben Stokes
Brian McFadden's last award with Westlife
A 'Lord of The Rings' wall plaque signed and donated by director Peter Jackson