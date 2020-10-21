The return of students to Cambridge has helped fuel a rise in coronavirus cases in the city which last week had the highest infection rate of any area in the Anglia region.

Mass testing of students with or without symptoms is uncovering a relatively large number of cases with more than 130 cases per 100,000 and local health officials says that helps keep track of the illness.

Cases are continuing to rise across the Anglia region with infection rates also particularly high in Luton and Northampton.

The three areas has cases above 120 per 100,000 population in the latest weekly figures from Public Health England which cover the seven days to Friday 16 October.

Northamptonshire has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in the Anglia region with 101.2 per 100,000 across the county. Northampton had 126.9 cases per 100,000 with Wellingborough on 109.1. Health authorities in the area fear the county is on a 'tipping point' which could see a move from Tier 1 (medium) to Tier 2 (high) Covid restrictions.

The Essex County Council area is currently the only part of the Anglia region under Tier 2 measures

Areas in the Anglia region with the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the week to 16 October compared to the previous seven days

Cambridge - 163 cases - up from 105 (+55%) - 130.6 cases per 100,000

Luton - 272 cases - down from 205 (+33%) - 127.7 cases per 100,000

Northampton - 285 cases - up from 254 (+12%) - 126.9 cases per 100,000

Wellingborough - 87 cases - up from 73 (+19%) - 109.1 cases per 100,000

Thurrock - 187 cases - up from 119 (+57%) - 107.3 cases per 100,000

Norwich - 149 cases - up from 127 (+17%) - 106.0 cases per 100,000

Although coronavirus cases are growing in the Anglia region there are signs the rate of increase is slowing; last weekend the cases were doubling in nearly two dozen districts.

In the seven days to last Wednesday, positive tests for coronavirus were increasing fastest in the Anglia region in Colchester (up 64%), Thurrock (up 57%), Cambridge (up 55%) and Mid Suffolk (up 51%)

19 of the 54 districts in the Anglia region have seen to see a falling number of cases in these weekly figures - Bedford, Corby, Dacorum, Daventry, East Cambridgeshire, East Hertfordshire, East Suffolk, Hertsmere, Huntingdonshire, King's Lynn & West Norfolk, Maldon, Milton Keynes, North Hertfordshire, Rutland, South Cambridgeshire, St Albans, Tendring, Three Rivers and Uttlesford.

A full list of the weekly infection rate in all the districts in the Anglia region is below

The graph shows the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region with a seven-day rolling average since the start of the pandemic

In the week to Friday 16 October, there were 5,604 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Anglia region. That was an increase of 405 on the 5,199 positive tests in the previous seven days, a weekly rise of 8%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 5%.

There were 918 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Tuesday compared with 892 reported on Monday and 975 cases on Sunday. The number of cases reported on any given day by Public Health England will include positive test results from several of the preceding days.

The Anglia region as a whole had 76.8 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 16 October.

That was an increase from 71.2 cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

Across England as a whole there were 169.8 cases per 100,000 in the week to 16 October.

76.8 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 16 October

71.2 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 9 October

The highest county infection rate in the region was in Northamptonshire with 101.2 cases per 100,000.

The lowest rates were in Suffolk with 50.6 cases per 100,000 and Norfolk with 58.2.

Cases are falling in Hertfordshire, Milton Keynes and Rutland.

Coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region to 16 October compared to the previous week

Bedfordshire - 564 cases - up from 519 (+9%)

Cambridgeshire - 606 cases - up from 584 (+4%)

Essex - 1,555 cases - up from 1,246 (+25%)

Hertfordshire - 1,018 cases - down from 1,078 (-6%)

Milton Keynes - 151 cases - down from 189 (-20%)

Norfolk - 528 cases - up from 466 (+13%)

Northamptonshire - 762 cases - up from 711 (+7%)

Rutland - 35 cases - down from 68 (-49%)

Suffolk - 385 cases - up from 338 (+14%)

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock

Across the entire Anglia region there were 77 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the week ending 16 October

Although the weekly total of positive tests in the Anglia region is now higher than the peak week of 27 April to 3 May, when there were 3,397 confirmed coronavirus cases, there were fewer tests being conducted back then.

Across the UK there were 1.8 million tests were carried out in the week to 4 October compared to 400,000 conducted nationally in the week to 3 May.

Hospital admissions are also rising in the Anglia region but there are far fewer people being treated in the East of England than across the UK.

860 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the UK reported on 20 October

37 Daily coronavirus hospital admissions in the East of England reported on 20 October

On Tuesday, the NHS reported 860 hospital admissions across the UK of which 37 were to hospitals in the East of England.

There were 260 coronavirus patients in hospital in the East of England on 20 October with 21 on ventilators.

The weekly admissions in the region have increased to 211 in the week to 17 October compared with 125 in the week to 10 October. That is a rise of 69%.

The graph shows the weekly number of positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region during the pandemic

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Friday 16 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Tuesday 20 October on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (17-20 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The numbers are falling in the areas with the highest rates in England.

In Nottingham, 2,237 new cases were recorded in the seven days to 16 October – the equivalent of 672.0 cases per 100,000 people. This is down from 987.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to 9 October.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, but this is down from 730.5 to 664.8, with 1,003 new cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Cambridge with 130.6 cases per 100,000. King's Lynn and West Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 35.0 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Friday 16 October (with the previous week in brackets)

Cambridge 130.6 (84.1)

Luton 127.7 (96.2)

Northampton 126.9 (113.1)

Three Rivers 113.6 (128.6)

Hertsmere 113.4 (120.1)

Harborough 110.9 (115.1)

Watford 110.8 (101.5)

Wellingborough 109.1 (91.6)

South Kesteven 108.8 (132.0)

Thurrock 107.3 (68.3)

Norwich 106.0 (90.3)

Basildon 105.2 (76.9)

Broxbourne 100.7 (90.5)

South Northamptonshire 100.5 (82.5)

East Northamptonshire 100.5 (83.6)

Castle Point 97.4 (65.3)

Tendring 96.9 (103.0)

Colchester 96.0 (58.5)

East Hertfordshire 92.8 (109.5)

Epping Forest 92.6 (89.6)

Brentwood 92.2 (75.3)

Great Yarmouth 90.6 (63.4)

Kettering 89.4 (81.6)

Welwyn Hatfield 87.8 (69.9)

Rutland 87.7 (170.3)

Peterborough 82.1 (80.6)

Uttlesford 77.8 (83.3)

Dacorum 76.2 (85.9)

Bedford 76.2 (93.5)

Daventry 74.5 (90.8)

Chelmsford 71.2 (63.3)

St Albans 70.7 (88.2)

Southend-on-Sea 69.4 (49.1)

Harlow 68.9 (58.6)

Rochford 67.5 (51.5)

Aylesbury Vale 64.7 (66.7)

Babergh 63.0 (55.4)

Corby 62.3 (91.4)

South Holland 62.1 (47.4)

Mid Suffolk 59.7 (39.5)

South Cambridgeshire 57.2 (76.7)

Breckland 56.4 (42.2)

North Hertfordshire 56.2 (71.1)

Milton Keynes 56.0 (70.1)

West Suffolk 55.9 (46.4)

Central Bedfordshire 55.4 (52.7)

Braintree 54.4 (47.2)

East Cambridgeshire 53.4 (54.5)

Maldon 52.4 (55.4)

Huntingdonshire 52.3 (57.9)

South Norfolk 49.0 (39.8)

Stevenage 48.9 (42.1)

Ipswich 48.2 (43.8)

Fenland 44.2 (41.2)

East Suffolk 39.7 (41.3)

Broadland 38.2 (35.2)

North Norfolk 36.2 (35.3)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 35.0 (52.2)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.