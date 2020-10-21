Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman at a flat in the village of Kensworth in Bedfordshire.Habib Jackson, 31, and Christopher Hayward, 30, are accused of killing Louise Rump, whose body was found in the first floor flat in Plewes Court on Friday afternoon.The fire service had been called to the flat after receiving reports of an alarm sounding. They called the police when they discovered the body of 29-year-old Ms Rump.The two men, who appeared at Luton Crown Court by video link from Peterborough jail, were arrested on Saturday.Judge Mark Bishop remanded Jackson of Dunstable Road, Toddington and Hayward of Fensome Drive in Houghton Regis in custody.