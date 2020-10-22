Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme for the East of England presented by political correspondent Emma Hutchinson

Coronavirus cases are continue to grow across the Anglia region although the infection rate is generally lower than much of the rest of the country. Despite that the number of positive tests increased trebled in Suffolk and Northamptonshire between the final fortnight in September and the first two weeks in October.

The government has introduced a three-tier system of alert levels - medium, high and very high.

Despite not having the highest infection rate in the region, Essex applied to be placed in Tier 2 - high. Infection rates are higher in Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire but they remain, like most of the Anglia region, in Tier 1 - low.

Luton has the highest rate of infection in the Anglia region with 142 case per 100,000 in the week to 17 October.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces financial measures to help Tier 2 areas

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced an emergency multi-billion pound bailout aimed at supporting workers and firms through the second coronavirus wave.

The Job Support Scheme, which replaces the current furlough system from 1 November, will be made more generous in an effort to persuade firms to keep staff in work.

There will also be grants of up to £2,100 a month available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed at helping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due to restrictions on households mixing.

The package could cost the Exchequer around £13 billion over six months.

Appearing on the Anglia Late Edition programme with Emma Hutchinson where two MPs from the Anglia region.

Bim Afolami MP (Con) and Daniel Zeichner MP (Lab) appear on Anglia Late Edition Credit: ITV Anglia

Bim Afolami has been the Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden in Hertfordshire since 2017. He is currently the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Work & Pension Secretary Therese Coffey.

Daniel Zeichner has been the Labour MP for Cambridge since 2015. He serves on the Opposition frontbench as Shadow Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Conservative MP Bim Afolami attacked Labour and Liberal Democrat calls for a national 'circuit-breaker' lockdown saying: "They claim it is a short sharp shock and I suspect it won't be very short but it will be very sharp.

"The idea of a national lockdown is a very bad idea because it doesn't take into account variations around the country."

Labour MP Daniel Zeichner said the coronavirus case numbers revealed an 'awful' upward trend.

He said: "My fear is we will end up with the worst of every world. We will have something that looks remarkably like a national lockdown but we will have it much later and we won't have tackled the virus but we still get the economic hit."

The programme also looked at the latest developments over Brexit with the UK and the European Union back around the negotiating table trying to hammer out at last minute deal before the end of October.

UK and EU Brexit negotiators have embarked on an "intensified phase of talks" after Brussels said both sides needed to compromise on trade issues.

The EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier made conciliatory signals to his UK counterpart Lord Frost as the deadline for a deal looms.

Number 10 acknowledged that "significant gaps" remain between the two sides and it was "entirely possible that negotiations will not succeed".

But there were some upbeat reports that a deal could be done within two weeks, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Lord Frost believed Brussels was applying a "fundamental" change of approach to the talks.

The negotiations had been in limbo after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's previous deadline for a deal passed last week.

UK minister Michael Gove and EU negotiator Michel Barnier had differing views on the potential of Brexit talks this week

There was also a discussion in the programme about the failed Commons vote to extend free school meals into the school holiday as well as the impact and value of Black History Month.