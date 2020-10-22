A collection of artworks given to Captain Sir Tom Moore in honour of this 100th birthday are being auctioned online.

During the pandemic the heartwarming story of the Northamptonshire war veteran attracted world-wide attention. Over the last few months 120 paintings and drawings were sent to the family from people around the world.

The online auction finishes on Sunday Nov 8 Credit: Sworders' London Gallery

I was overwhelmed to receive so many wonderful pictures, there are some very talented artists out there. We discussed how best to celebrate them all and felt holding an auction would be a brilliant way to share these wonderful pieces with a wider audience whilst also raising valuable funds for causes close to our hearts. Captain Sir Tom Moore

All proceeds raised from the sale, conducted by Sworders in a timed online sale which opened today will go directly to The Captain Tom Foundation. The foundation wants to help:

Combat loneliness

Help those facing bereavement

Support education and equality

An oil canvas of a young Captain Sir Tom Moore Credit: Sworders' London Gallery

More information can be found at the The Captain Tom Foundation website