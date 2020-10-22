Covid-19 rates across Norfolk have continued to rise this week, with people across the county being advised to be extra careful over the half-term break.

The seven-day incidence for Norfolk between October 10 and 16 was 58.94 per 100,000, compared with 51.11 for the same period the previous week.

This compares with 75.37 for the East of England and 171.75 for England.

Norwich has the highest infection rate 107.42 cases per 100,000

Great Yarmouth has 96.62 cases per 100,000

Breckland has 56.44 cases per 100,000

South Norfolk has 49.69 cases per 100,000

Broadland has 39.00 cases per 100,000

North Norfolk has 36.25 cases per 100,000

King's Lynn and West Norfolk 35.01 cases per 100,000

As of 21st October, there were 46 people in hospital in the county with coronavirus.

County Council leader Cllr Andrew Proctor, said:

Andrew Proctor, Leader Norfolk County Council

It’s vital that we continue to protect ourselves and others. The advice remains the same, keep washing our hands, keeping our distance, wearing a face covering and sticking to the rule of six. It’s a county-wide effort and every one of us needs to continue to play our part to protect Norfolk. Cllr Andrew Proctor, Leader Norfolk County Council

As half term approaches the council are stressing that Norfolk is still open for business but say it's vital that people still follow the Covid restrictions and for people travelling to other parts of the country they add please check on what Tier the place you are visiting is in.

The latest information can be found here Coronavirus Tier Alert

Bernard Matthews, Norfolk

Elsewhere all late-shift employees at the Bernard Matthews headquarters in Norfolk have been told to self-isolate by health bosses in the county after 75 workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The decision was made by Norfolk Public Health after all staff at the factory in Great Witchingham near Norwich were tested as precaution.

Out of the 600 test results returned so far, 75 came back as positive - with the vast majority of those coming from people who worked on the evening shift.

Late-shift staff have now been ordered to stay at home for 14 days if they haven't tested positive or haven't yet been tested.

Those who have tested positive have been told to isolate for 10 days, and their households must isolate for 14 days.