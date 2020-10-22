The public is being urged to find new ways to support this year's Poppy Appeal as the coronavirus pandemic limits the traditional work of its fundraising collectors.

Social distancing requirements and shielding volunteers are among the challenges faced by The Royal British Legion as it launched its annual campaign on Thursday.

The charity normally has 40,000 volunteers but that number could be up to 30 per cent lower this year because of Covid.

But under the message "every poppy counts", it is encouraging people to back alternative ideas for showing their support while raising money.

The poppy appeal launches today. Credit: DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAP/PA Images

These include :

Making a request through the RBL's website for poppies to be sent in the post to be distributed among neighbours, families and friends while following social distancing guidelines.

A printable poppy is also available to download - either in colour or to be coloured in - that people can fix to the windows.

Free fundraising packs for supporters can be ordered online while supporters are also encouraged to do their own "virtual" poppy runs, walks or jogs to help raise funds.<

More than 15 million paper poppies will be distributed at supermarkets including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Asda. They will also be available online via the RBL's Poppy Shop website.

Cashless donation options are available through QR codes, contactless payments and a text-to-donate facility.

To mark this year's appeal, which runs until Armistice Day on November 11, the RBL has launched a series of photographic portraits of armed forces members, Second World War veterans and Poppy Appeal collectors.

Taken in doorways, streets and windows, the photos aim to reveal a snapshot of the lives of the armed forces community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seymour 'Bill' Taylor one of the faces of the 2020 Poppy Appeal

They include Second World War veteran Seymour 'Bill' Taylor, 95, from Colchester in Essex, who served as an Able Seaman in the Royal Navy

He was on board the HMS Emerald during the D-Day landings, a light cruiser that shelled enemy positions threatening the invasion beaches.

This year, Bill has spent much of his time at home with his daughter Janet who has been shielding during the pandemic.