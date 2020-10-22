King's Lynn Town have been given a bye into the FA Cup first round proper after their opponents Notts County pulled out of the tournament due to a coronavirus outbreak among their squad.

The clubs were due to meet in the fourth qualifying round at The Walks on Saturday, but the match has now been called off.

A total of six Notts County players have tested positive for the virus after the club scheduled two rounds of testing.

It means King's Lynn will be involved in Monday's first round proper draw for the first time since they re-formed in 2010.

The Linnets have also been awarded the £9,375 prize money.

“Our thoughts are with the players affected by the virus, who are all receiving the best possible care and support to ensure they return to us safe and well," Notts County Chief Executive Jason Turner said.

"Naturally, we are incredibly disappointed to withdraw from the FA Cup – a competition, as past winners, we have a wonderful association with – but with only 14 available players and several positions we’re now unable to cover, on top of the clear risk of more infections coming to light in the coming days, it is only right that we take decisive action to cease training and playing for the time being."