Visitors to RSPB Snettisham in West Norfolk have been treated to a natural wonder of the bird world this week. Due to high tides covering the mudflats in the Wash around 140,000 Knot took to the skies to create a spectacular murmeration.

This small bird spends the winter on muddy estuaries and the Wash through the winter and their aerial acrobatics were captured by photographer, Les Bunyan.