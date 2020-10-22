Luton residents asked not to mix households as Covid cases spike in town

Watch an interview with Luton's Director of Public Health Gerry Taylor

Luton residents are being urged to reduce their social interaction as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the town.

Gerry Taylor, Director of Public Health at Luton Borough Council said a "great proportion" of cases in Luton were linked to households mixing.

"We know that many of our cases are related to transmission within and between households, so we think it's right and important that our residents think about their mixing with other households and reduce their social interaction and mixing with other households."

Luton Town Hall Credit: ITV Anglia

The area has cases above 120 per 100,000 population in the latest weekly figures from Public Health England which cover the seven days to Friday 16 October.

Luton is currently in the medium tier, but now has the highest number of cases in the whole of the East of England, sparking concern that a move to Tier 2 looks likely without action.

Gerry Taylor said: "We think that will support us without maybe having to go into Tier 2, otherwise that looks pretty likely."

Luton and Dunstable Hospital Credit: ITV Anglia

The number of patients with Covid at the Luton and Dunstable hospital is continuing to rise, and though health bosses say there is still capacity, they're concerned about what might happen in the next few weeks.

Cases among those over the age of 60 are also increasing, currently standing at 60 cases per 100,000 people.

At the moment the hospital is managing ok, but with the increase in figures that gives us great concern about what's going to happen in the next few weeks with admissions to hospital and therefore the capacity and pressure on the hospital. Gerry Taylor, Luton Borough Council

Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council, is urging people to continue to follow the rules to prevent the town moving into a higher tier.

"If our cases continue to grow we would expect to move up to the next tier unless we can act together to slow the disease’s spread", Ms Simmons said.

