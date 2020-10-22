Watch a report by ITV News Anglia reporter Liz Summers

A group of artists from Bedfordshire are proving a picture really can paint a thousand words as their work highlights a common bond living with Multiple Sclerosis.

Mandy Knight

It takes my mind away from my pain... if I'm not feeling so good when I start I might just throw the paint around alot and it may look quite random to anyone else but to me it's getting my feeling out, get it on the canvas and out of here. Mandy Knight, Artist

Art therapy isn't one of the formal treatments at the MS Therapy Centre in Bedford but after the success of an art exhibition workshops may no run alongside sessions like physiotherapy, counselling and pilates

Lots of the people who come to the centre supplied art for the exhibition, came and bought art and so we realised that it was something that we should really be thinking about. Dr Kay Taylor, MS Therapy Centre Bedford

The centre's now set-up an online art sale with the work on sale helping to raise vital funds to keep the charity running