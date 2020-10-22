The MS patients creating remarkable works of art
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia reporter Liz Summers
A group of artists from Bedfordshire are proving a picture really can paint a thousand words as their work highlights a common bond living with Multiple Sclerosis.
It takes my mind away from my pain... if I'm not feeling so good when I start I might just throw the paint around alot and it may look quite random to anyone else but to me it's getting my feeling out, get it on the canvas and out of here.
Art therapy isn't one of the formal treatments at the MS Therapy Centre in Bedford but after the success of an art exhibition workshops may no run alongside sessions like physiotherapy, counselling and pilates
Lots of the people who come to the centre supplied art for the exhibition, came and bought art and so we realised that it was something that we should really be thinking about.
The centre's now set-up an online art sale with the work on sale helping to raise vital funds to keep the charity running