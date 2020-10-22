Watch a report by ITV News Anglia reporter Kate Prout

Birds have been causing quite a stir in the region this week. A rare bird not seen in this country for forty years caused huge excitement in North Norfolk with people coming from all over the country to catch a glimpse some striking lucky others missing out.

Bird Photographer Les Bunyan Credit: ITV News Anglia

If like bird watcher and photographer Les Bunyan they had gone further along the coast to Snettisham they couldn't possibly have missed what's reckoned to be a record breaking murmuration of Knots somewhere in the region of 140,000 of them

I photograph local birds, I don't travel all over the country looking for birds. One day I was here on my own watching hundreds of thosuands of birds while further along the coast hundreds and hundreds of people were watching one bird. Personally I prefer the former Les Bunyan, Bird Photographer

The Knots Murmuration at Snettisham, Norfolk

High tides are the key to seeing this spectacular sight. So if you missed out this week you will have to wait until Mid November for this remarkable scene to be created again