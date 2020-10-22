Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

The DIY SOS programme brought the plight of Simon Dobbin and his family to the whole country.

Volunteers transformed his home in Mildenhall in Suffolk three years ago creating a beautiful but practical environment for the Cambridge United football fan left severely disabled after being attacked by football thugs in Southend five years ago.

Since news of his death emerged, many from the DIY SOS team who helped transform his home have been paying tribute

Painter Mick Turner was one of those involved in the DIY SOS programme Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cambridge painter and decorator Mick Turner gave up two weeks to help the project.

As a football fan living in Cambridge, it was local and seeing what happened to him I just wanted to help, I just enjoyed the experience and seeing a difference to his life. Mick Turner, painter and decorator

Simon with his wife Nicole and daughter Emily Credit: Nicole Dobbin

Twelve men were jailed in connection with the attack on Simon. All have now been released. Prosecutors had been unable to prove which of them caused the most serious injuries.

Essex Police told ITV Anglia "Our thoughts go to Simon's family and friends at this very difficult time."We will review the initial investigation to establish whether we need to take any further action."

