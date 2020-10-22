To watch some pictures from LAST year's event click above

The annual World Puddle Jumping Championships organised by Wicksteed Park will still go ahead this year- but this time as a virtual event!

Although the park will be open over half term, due to Covid restrictions- judging will be carried out online- meaning there's no excuse - we can all take part in the comfort of our own muddy gardens and parks!

Toni Ann Smith entered this picture- someone had clearly already fallen into the puddle! Credit: Toni Ann Smith

The event is so popular it was called "a brilliant idea" during Business Questions in Parliament by the Kettering MP Philip Hollobone and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg!

Judges will be giving scores based on things such as the height of the jump, enthusiasm, distance of splash and 'stickability' which is the amount of mud which clings to each competitor.

How much fun is 3 year old Riley having?! Credit: Shelley Louise

Hundreds of children, and some adults, take part but it would be impossible to run in the normal way this year. However, we are determined that Covid-19 restrictions won't ruin the fun and are asking people to find their own puddles to jump in, whether that is in their own garden, while out for a walk with their families, or visiting the park in a socially-distanced manner. Wicksteed Park Head of Sales and Marketing Rachel James

Those taking part in the championships can submit their video entries by posting them onto the Wicksteed Park Facebook page, on their own Facebook page tagging in the park or by emailing them to hello@wicksteedpark.org before Monday November 2

William age 3 and Joe aged 1 jumping in puddles! Credit: Emma Ainsworth

Prize winners will be announced on the Wicksteed Park Facebook page during the first week of November.