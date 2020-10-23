Watch ITV News Anglia's full interview with Griff Rhys Jones

Comedian and tv presenter Griff Rhys Jones, who lives in Suffolk, is hoping to raise thousands for the East Anglian Children's Hospices by selling off the contents of his bottom drawer.

The comedian has persuaded well known friends and colleagues to donate memorabilia to ease a covid cash crisis.

Along with Griff other regional celebrities are also helping local charities.

Ed Sheehan is auctioning off personal items to help Suffolk's Geewhizz and Zest while Stephen Fry is backing plans for a new Priscilla Bacon hospice in Norfolk.

Credit: Ed Sheeran Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction

The institute of fund-raising carried out research which showed charities are expecting to lose around a half of all voluntary contributions.

Medical charities like Cancer Research UK, based in Cambridge, says it is expecting a drop of £160 million this year. It is estimated that the sector as a whole will lose more than £10 billion.

If we look at our revenue since April to August, the period broadly of the lockdown, we lost £1.7m, we've managed to survive that through dedicated fund-raising effort, an emergency appeal, the Government support to the hospices and making use of the furlough arrangements but it's had a massive impact on our revenue and also in term of the services we provide to families. Phil Gormley - Chief Exec EACH

Griff admits saying goodbye to his TV camera coffin and bronze bust of comic partner Mel Smith will be hard but says he hopes it'll encourage more showbiz personalities to help.

