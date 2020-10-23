Memorial to be held on first anniversary of Essex lorry deaths

A memorial for the 39 people who died in a container lorry is being held on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

On October 23 last year, a group of Vietnamese people suffocated in a container as it was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex.

The migrants, aged between 15 and 44, were allegedly trapped in the trailer for 12 hours.

One year on from the incident, an event is being held to remember them in Hackney, London.

The event will be held from 10am to 5pm on Friday in London and is being organised by Hackney Chinese Community Services (HCCS).

The organisation has set up a shrine for people to come and pay their respects.

A trial at the Old Bailey continues in relation to the case.