New bridge charge for residents will "split the community"

A bridge on the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border, which has linked a community for almost half a century, could soon cost residents £750 a year to use.

The bridge between the hamlets of Little Ouse and Brandon Bank is owned by a company in Yorkshire. They say they need the cash for repairs or a replacement.

However, residents say that by avoiding the bridge, it would add miles to a journey that they are used to making in minutes.

The bridge was built by farmers in the 1970's, and 30 years ago South Yorkshire Pensions Authority brought a large area of land and the bridge with it.

On Monday, they plan to close it and install barriers to block access, and residents who pay the fee will be given key fobs to open the gates and farmers will have to pay £3000.

Ted Harding lives in Little Ouse and has to cross the bridge to get to his hospital.

He feels that the move would divide the community.

It is a passage way from our end of the world to that end of the world, and it's been like that for decades and decades and I don't think it should be closed and it's going to split the community. Ted Harding

Stephanie Warlow lives in Brandon Bank in Norfolk and Ted Harding lives in Little Ouse in Cambridgeshire . Credit: ITV News Anglia

Stephanie Warlow lives in Brandon Bank in Norfolk but her doctor's surgery is in Little Ouse.

She feels that the new charge would also increase the time that it would take for emergency services to arrive at incidents.

If we can't take this shortcut over the bridge it will add around 15 miles to our journey, and that is not just us that would be for if ambulances or emergency services want to come this way. Stephanie Warlow

The authority spoke to ITV News Anglia and said that the charge is not to make profit.

A spokesperson from Bidwells on behalf of the South Yorkshire Pensions Authority said:

“The South Yorkshire Pensions Authority understands its obligations as the owner of this now, very old private bridge and is actively seeking a solution to how it is best maintained and repaired in the coming years.

“Positive discussions and meetings have taken place with a local users group during which they were advised of the options facing them which include, inter alia, the idea of transferring ownership of the bridge to them, something our client is very willing to do. The principal users of the bridge have responded favourably to these suggestions.

“This is very much not a profit making exercise. Whoever owns the bridge will need to build up a substantial sinking fund to ensure its ongoing safety and to ensure it is managed in the correct way. At some stage the bridge will need to be replaced and that fund would need to be available at that time."