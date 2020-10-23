Pubs and cafes step in to help after MPs reject Rashford School meals campaign

Cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country have stepped up to offer free school meals for local children during half term, after MPs rejected a campaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford.

A vote on the measures was backed by Labour and made its way to Parliament this week, but it was defeated by 322 votes to 261.

England football star Marcus Rashford called on people to “unite” to protect the most vulnerable children Credit: PA Images

Now dozens of hospitality businesses have shown they "stand with Rashford, not the 322", by supporting families during the school holidays.

Among them is Hayley-Doune Parker, who owns The Wheatsheaf Pub in Weedon. Hayley-Doune is offering a free packed lunch to children over half term to families who are eligible for free school meals.

Having seen that Marcus Rashford has been a voice for kids for free school meals and the vote in Parliament against, we thought we would support our local community so that schoolchildren don't hungry. Hayley-Doune Parker, The Wheatsheaf Pub

The acts of generosity come amid a difficult time for the hospitality industry, with many business owners struggling to cope with the effects of coronavirus restrictions on their trade.

Rashford, who was recently awarded an MBE after forcing a Government U-turn on free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays, said he was "blown away" by the offers of support, and has been retweeting businesses offering free meals.

"Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know," the Manchester United footballer tweeted.

"Add #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY to your tweets so I can track them. I will share as many as I can."

A number of councils have also said they will offer free school meals for children.