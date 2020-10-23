Police investigating the discovery of human bones in a river in Sudbury have received further forensic test results, and are also continuing to try to trace a man seen in the river who could be a potential witness.

Officers were called at around 4.35pm on Thursday 27 August, after the remains were found inside two black bin bags in the River Stour, near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge.

An initial Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday 30 August, but was not able to establish a cause of death or any form of identification.

Initial forensic tests confirmed the remains belong to a man, likely to have been of an athletic or muscular build.

The further test results which have now been received relate to a small amount of additional human remains which were found as a result of the searches of the river. The DNA testing of these remains has now confirmed that they are from the same person as the original discovery.

Tests to establish the timescale in which the victim died are continuing, as are efforts to identify him through the comparison of DNA across national and international databases.

Detectives are keen to trace a man seen swimming in the river a week before the discovery, at around 5pm on Thursday 20 August, in the area of the Victorian Bathing Pool and Meadow Gate Bridge. Officers would like to speak to him as he may have been a regular user of the river and is therefore a potential witness.

Potential witness description:

Olive skin

20-30 years old

Short black hair

Wearing black shorts, carrying a red rucksack

We expect to receive further forensic test results by early next month, which may help us to determine how long the victim has been deceased. Establishing an approximate age for the victim is even more complex, with these tests taking much longer to complete and it is not guaranteed we will get a definitive answer. Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, Head of Crime

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour near to the river to come forward. They would also like to hear from anyone who has seen black bin bags in unusual locations, such as ditches or hedgerows.

Anyone with information about this discovery is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, either via our online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N59-PO1 or by calling 101.