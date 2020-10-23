Women undergoing radiography for breast cancer are going to receive free 'boxes of treats' thanks to a Norfolk charity.

Littlelifts have been providing care packages to patients receiving chemotherapy at five hospitals in Norfolk and Suffolk since 2017.

The boxes contain items designed to alleviate the side-effects of the treatment, as well as treats like chocolate.

Oa Hackett, founder of littlelifts, said she has been eager to expand their offering to radiotherapy patients.

She said: "After personally undergoing both chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, I felt enthusiastic to offer support to those also receiving radiotherapy.

"Feedback tells us that these women can often feel inferior to women who have undergone chemotherapy treatment, and do not think they need support, despite often struggling with low mood, anxiety and fatigue.

"Not only will every item in the box help make a difference to how someone is feeling but knowing that people care about what you are going through means even more."

The charity estimate that more than 700 radiography patients in Norfolk and Suffolk will receive a box over the next year.

The littlelift boxes will contain:

Water bottle and cordial

Moisturiser

Seed snacks

Teabags

Hot chocolate

Chocolate

Deodorant

Shower gel

Eye mask

Tote bag

Karon King, Breast Advanced Radiographer at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, said: "Attending every day for treatment can understandably take its toll.

"Fatigue, can lead to change in a patient's physical and emotional wellbeing. Many also experience skin reactions which can sometimes be sore and uncomfortable.

"I'm therefore delighted that these patients will receive a littlelifts box of treats. The contents are simply amazing and perfectly suited for breast radiotherapy patients. I know what an impact the boxes will have on patients, helping them to feel supported and cared for during a difficult time."