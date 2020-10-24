The NHS reported on Saturday that a further 11 patients had died in hospitals in the Anglia region.

Over the past seven days, 45 patients have died in hospital across the Eastern Counties in the week to Friday 23 October. It is likely that total will rise over the next few days as more information is collected from medical units.

Basildon and Thurrock NHS Trust, which runs Basildon Hospital in Essex, has seen 15 patients dying in the week to Friday.

In the week to Friday 16 October, 28 patients died with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region.

As well as the 15 deaths at Basildon Hospital, patients have also died at the following hospitals in the past week:

1 - Bedford Hospital

6 - East Suffolk & North Essex NHS Trust - Ipswich & Colchester Hospitals

1 - Fryatt Hospital in Harwich

5 - James Paget Hospital in Gorleston

1 - Lister Hospital in Stevenage

3 - Luton & Dunstable Hospital

2 - North West Anglia NHS Trust - Peterborough & Hinchingbrooke Hospitals

4 - Northampton General Hospital

1 - Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

1 - Southend Hospital

5 - West Hertfordshire NHS Trust

1 - East of England (died with Covid on death certificate but no positive test)

Hospital admissions have also been rising in the Anglia region although they are still very much lower than many other parts of the country.

There were 50 people admitted to hospital in the area on Friday of the 1,056 hospitalised across the whole of the UK.

268 Covid-19 hospital admissions in the East of England in the week to 21 October

168 Covid-19 hospital admissions in the East of England in the week to 14 October

On Friday, there were 316 people in hospital in the East of England and 28 were on ventilators.

There were 268 hospital admissions in the area in the week to 21 October compared to 168 admission the week before. That was an increase of 60%.

The map shows the number of people dying with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,243 people in the Anglia region have died with coronavirus or with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate.

More than 70% of people died in hospitals but nearly a quarter - 1,414 - died as a resident in a care home. A total of 234 died with coronavirus in their own homes.

Taking the relative size of the population in each county into account, the highest number of deaths in the Eastern Counties have been in Bedfordshire with 103 per 100,000 and in Northamptonshire with 101. There have been 57 deaths in 100,000 population in Norfolk.