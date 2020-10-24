The weekly number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the Anglia region has risen above 100 per 100,000 in 23 of the 54 districts in the area according to figures from Public Health England for the week to Tuesday 20 October.

Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the Anglia region with the infection rate up from 75 to 92 in a week. The weekly regional infection rate a month ago was just 18 cases per 100,000.

There were more than 6,700 new positive tests for Covid-19 in the area in the week to Tuesday.

The infection rate is highest in Cambridge where students are being routinely tested regardless of whether they have symptoms. There were 204 confirmed cases in the city in the week to Tuesday, an increase of more than 37% on the previous week. That is a rate of 164 cases per 100,000.

The coronavirus cases per 100,000 in Cambridge in the week to 19th October - the purple area represents more than 400 cases per 100,000 Credit: Government coronavirus data dasboard

Cases are continuing to rise across the Anglia region with infection rates also particularly high in Northampton, Wellingborough, Luton and Brentwood in Essex.

There are eight areas with cases above 130 per 100,000 population in the latest weekly figures.

The Essex County Council area, which has an overall infection rate of 110 cases per 100,000 is currently the only part of the Anglia region under Tier 2 measures. Rates in the county range from 147 in Castle Point to 61 in Harlow.

Thurrock in Essex has 125 cases per 100,000 but remains in Tier 1 because it is not within the Essex County Council area.

23 of the 54 districts in the Anglia region have a weekly coronavirus case rate higher than 100 cases per 100,000 in the population.

In the seven days to Tuesday, positive tests for coronavirus were increasing fastest in the Anglia region in two districts in Essex - Castle Point (up 122%) and Brentwood (up 98%) - along with three districts in Norfolk - Great Yarmouth (up 93%), Breckland (up 81%) and Broadland (up 74%).

Eight of the 54 districts in the Eastern Counties have seen a falling number of cases in these weekly figures - Babergh, Central Bedfordshire, East Cambridgeshire, East Hertfordshire, East Northamptonshire, Harlow, Hertsmere and South Cambridgeshire.

A full list of the weekly infection rate in all the districts in the Anglia region is below

In the week to Tuesday 20 October, there were 6,719 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Anglia region. That was an increase of 1,216 on the 5,503 positive tests in the previous seven days, a weekly rise of 22%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 19%.

There were more than 1,000 new cases reported in the Anglia region for four consecutive days from Thursday to Saturday. The number of cases reported on any given day by Public Health England will include positive test results from several of the preceding days.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region - the overall regional infection rate is 92

The Anglia region as a whole had 92.1 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 20 October.

That was an increase from 75.4 cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

Across England as a whole there were 199.7 cases per 100,000 in the week to 19 October.

92.1 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 20 October

75.4 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 13 October

The highest county infection rates in the region were in Northamptonshire with 118.0 cases per 100,000 and Rutland with 115.2 cases per 100,000.

The lowest rates were in Suffolk with 64.2 cases per 100,000 and Norfolk with 71.6.

Weekly coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region to 20 October compared to the previous week

Bedfordshire - 662 cases - up from 544 (+22%)

Cambridgeshire - 731 cases - up from 630 (+16%)

Essex - 1,865 cases - up from 1,389 (+34%)

Hertfordshire - 1,195 cases - up from 1,061 (+13%)

Milton Keynes - 192 cases - up from 189 (+2%)

Norfolk - 650 cases - up from 463 (+40%)

Northamptonshire - 889 cases - up from 810 (+10%)

Rutland - 46 cases - static at 46

Suffolk - 489 cases - up from 371 (+32%)

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock

The daily coronavirus confirmed cases in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic - many more tests are being conducted now

Although the weekly total of positive tests in the Anglia region is now higher than the peak week of 27 April to 3 May, when there were 3,397 confirmed coronavirus cases, there were fewer tests being conducted back then.

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Tuesday 20 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Saturday 24 October on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (21-24 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Cambridge with 163.5 cases per 100,000. East Cambridgeshire is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 30.0 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Tuesday 20 October (with the previous week in brackets)

Cambridge - 163.5 (119.4)

Luton - 159.1 (108.9)

Northampton - 148.3 (134.9)

Castle Point - 147.2 (66.4)

Brentwood - 144.1 (72.7)

Wellingborough - 139.3 (123.0)

Watford - 138.7 (110.8)

Basildon - 130.3 (95.1)

Thurrock - 125.0 (102.1)

Three Rivers - 124.3 (124.3)

Epping Forest - 123.8 (93.4)

Broxbourne - 122.3 (110.0)

Coronavirus infection rates per 100,000 in Essex districts in the week to 20 October

Gt Yarmouth - 116.8 (60.4)

South Northants - 115.4 (105.8)

Rutland - 115.2 (115.2)

Peterborough - 110.3 (84.1)

Hertsmere - 109.6 (124.9)

Norwich - 106.7 (99.6)

Tendring - 106.4 (99.6)

Colchester - 103.7 (72.4)

Welwyn Hatfield - 102.4 (82.1)

Corby - 101.1 (78.9)

Kettering - 100.2 (85.5)

East Herts - 96.8 (97.5)

St Albans - 94.3 (71.4)

Chelmsford - 92.5 (72.3)

East Northants - 92.0 (96.3)

Dacorum - 91.8 (87.9)

Bedford - 89.4 (80.2)

Coronavirus infection rates per 100,000 in Northamptonshire districts in the week to 20 October

Daventry - 86.1 (86.1)

Southend - 84.6 (49.7)

Breckland - 81.4 (45.0)

Uttlesford - 80.0 (78.9)

West Suffolk - 78.8 (47.5)

Ipswich - 76.7 (46.7)

North Herts - 72.6 (55.4)

Milton Keynes - 71.3 (70.1)

Stevenage - 69.4 (42.1)

Rochford - 67.5 (60.7)

South Norfolk - 62.5 (39.0)

Fenland - 61.9 (36.3)

Maldon - 61.6 (49.3)

South Cambs - 61.6 (69.8)

Broadland - 61.2 (35.2)

Braintree - 60.9 (45.2)

Harlow - 60.9 (70.1)

Babergh - 60.8 (67.4)

Huntingdonshire - 60.7 (60.7)

Mid Suffolk - 60.6 (52.0)

Central Bedfordshire - 58.2 (59.9)

East Suffolk - 49.7 (42.5)

North Norfolk - 40.1 (37.2)

King's Lynn & West Norfolk - 39.6 (39.6)

East Cambs - 39.0 (61.2)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.