Jail for man who deliberately drove Land Rover at man in Wisbech

A man has been jailed for deliberately driving his Land Rover at a man he knew throwing them onto the bonnet and then the windscreen.

Nathan Large, 38, was arrested on 27 May after he deliberately drove at a man in Sayers Crescent, Wisbech St Mary.

He had rammed the victim’s vehicle which was parked up in the road before reversing back down the road at speed and hitting the victim, throwing him up into the air and onto the bonnet of the 4 x 4.

The victim, who is in his 40s and known to Large, suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Large was arrested later the same night at his home address in Ellerby Drive, Wisbech, and was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving without insurance.

On Wednesday (21 October), he was found guilty of the offences following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

The same day he was sentenced to a total of one year and nine months in prison, disqualified from driving for three years and 10 months and was made subject of a 10-year restraining order.

This was a particularly concerning incident where Large lost his temper and just saw red – he could have caused some serious harm that day. “Vehicles, especially something as big as a Land Rover, can be extremely powerful machines which if used irresponsibly can cause devastation to our communities. Det Con Claire Cummings

”