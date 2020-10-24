Police appeal for information after a body is found in River Orwell in Ipswich

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after the body of a man was found in the River Orwell in Ipswich.

Officers were called at 1.15pm this afternoon ( Saturday ) after a body was spotted in the river by the Orwell Bridge by a crew member on a boat.

Police, firefighters, paramedics and HM Coastguard were in attendance, with HM Coastguard recovering the body of a man from the river.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, enquiries are continuing.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them quoting CAD 195 of 24 October via:

Email - Kieron.Pederick@suffolk.police.uk