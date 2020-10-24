Three armed robberies within 35 minutes in Corby

Police are hunting two armed men after three robberies in Corby last night (Friday).

High visibility police patrols have been stepped up after the incidents which all took place within 35 minutes and thought to be linked.

The first took place at about 7.45pm when two men entered the Costcutter store in Rockingham Road and threatened staff with a crowbar and a hammer.

One of the offenders hit and damaged the Perspex screen in front of the till and pushed some of the stock to the floor.

Both offenders then ran out and went off in the direction of Pen Green Lane.

The second incident happened 10 minutes later in West Glebe Park when two men stole a bike after one of them threatened the victim with a hammer.

A short while later, just after 8.20pm, another bike was stolen in Cottingham Road.

A 15-year-old boy was approached by two men and one took a hammer from his pocket and threatened him.

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece, who is leading the investigation into the incidents, said:

These robberies happened in quick succession and all three involved two offenders who threatened victims with a hammer and a crowbar. My team are working hard to identify these men so they can be brought to justice as quickly as possible. Det Insp Wayne Preece

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 20000560648. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555111.