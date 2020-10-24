Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the Anglia region with the infection rate per 100,000 up from 73 to 87 in a week.

There were more than 6,000 new positive tests for Covid-19 in the area in the week to Monday.

The infection rate is highest in Cambridge where students are being routinely tested regardless of whether they have symptoms. There were 198 confirmed cases in the city in the week to Monday, an increase of more than 50% on the previous week. That is a rfate of 159 cases per 100,000.

Cases are continuing to rise across the Anglia region with infection rates also particularly high in Northampton, Luton and Thurrock.

The four areas have cases above 130 per 100,000 population in the latest weekly figures from Public Health England which cover the seven days to Monday 19 October.

The Essex County Council area is currently the only part of the Anglia region under Tier 2 measures

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region - the overall regional infection rate is 87

Areas in the Anglia region with the highest rates of coronavirus cases in the seven days to Monday 19 October compared to the previous seven days

Cambridge - 198 cases - up from 130 (+52%) - 158.7 cases per 100,000

Northampton - 316 cases - up from 281 (+12%) - 140.7 cases per 100,000

Luton - 298 cases - up from 228 (+31%) - 139.9 cases per 100,000

Thurrock - 228 cases - up from 135 (+69%) - 130.8 cases per 100,000

Wellingborough - 101 cases - up from 96 (+5%) - 126.7 cases per 100,000

In the seven days to Monday, positive tests for coronavirus were increasing fastest in the Anglia region in three districts in Norfolk - Great Yarmouth (up 115%), Breckland (up 86%) and Broadland (up 80%) along with Thurrock in Essex (up 69%)

14 of the 54 districts in the Eastern Counties have seen to see a falling number of cases in these weekly figures - Babergh, Dacorum, Daventry, East Cambridgeshire, East Hertfordshire, East Northamptonshire, Harlow, Hertsmere, Huntingdonshire, King's Lynn & West Norfolk, Rutland, South Cambridgeshire, St Albans and Uttlesford.

A full list of the weekly infection rate in all the districts in the Anglia region is below

In the week to Monday 19 October, there were 6,346 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Anglia region. That was an increase of 1,011 on the 5,335 positive tests in the previous seven days, a weekly rise of 19%.

Over the same period, the number of positive tests across England increased by 14%.

There were 1,030 new coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region on Friday compared with 1,184 reported on Thursday and 1,595 cases on Wednesday. The number of cases reported on any given day by Public Health England will include positive test results from several of the preceding days.

The Anglia region as a whole had 86.9 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the population in the week to 19 October.

That was an increase from 73.1 cases per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

Across England as a whole there were 189.8 cases per 100,000 in the week to 19 October.

86.9 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 19 October

73.1 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 12 October

The highest county infection rates in the region were in Rutland with 120.2 cases per 100,000 and Northamptonshire with 111.4 cases per 100,000.

The lowest rates were in Suffolk with 58.1 cases per 100,000 and Norfolk with 70.5.

Weekly coronavirus cases in each county in the Anglia region to 19 October compared to the previous week

Bedfordshire - 627 cases - up from 530 (+18%)

Cambridgeshire - 672 cases - up from 627 (+7%)

Essex - 1,774 cases - up from 1,332 (+33%)

Hertfordshire - 1,123 cases - up from 1,029 (+9%)

Milton Keynes - 181 cases - up from 174 (+4%)

Norfolk - 640 cases - up from 441 (+45%)

Northamptonshire - 839 cases - up from 784 (+7%)

Rutland - 48 cases - down from 50 (-4%)

Suffolk - 442 cases - up from 368 (+20%)

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock

The daily coronavirus confirmed cases in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic - many more tests are being conducted now

Although the weekly total of positive tests in the Anglia region is now higher than the peak week of 27 April to 3 May, when there were 3,397 confirmed coronavirus cases, there were fewer tests being conducted back then.

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Monday 19 October, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Friday 23 October on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (20-23 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Cambridge with 158.7 cases per 100,000. King's Lynn and West Norfolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region with 37.0 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Monday 19 October (with the previous week in brackets)

Cambridge - 158.7 (104.2)

Northampton - 140.7 (125.1)

Luton - 139.9 (107.0)

Thurrock - 130.8 (77.4)

Watford - 128.4 (103.5)

Wellingborough - 126.7 (120.4)

Three Rivers - 125.4 (110.4)

Castle Point - 123.9 (74.1)

Broxbourne- 123.4 (92.5)

Brentwood - 120.7 (77.9)

Rutland - 120.2 (125.2)

Gt Yarmouth - 116.8 (54.4)

Basildon - 116.5 (88.7)

Tendring - 115.3 (98.3)

Norwich - 114.5 (89.6)

Epping Forest - 112.4 (91.1)

South Northants - 111.1 (98.4)

Colchester - 106.3 (64.7)

Hertsmere - 102.0 (116.3)

Welwyn Hatfield - 100.8 (70.7)

Kettering - 100.2 (79.6)

Peterborough - 98.4 (88.0)

Corby - 96.9 (87.2)

East Herts - 88.8 (104.2)

East Northants - 85.7 (94.2)

Dacorum - 84.0 (91.1)

Bedford - 83.1 (83.1)

Chelmsford - 81.8 (73.4)

St Albans - 79.5 (80.8)

Southend - 77.0 (47.5)

Daventry - 74.5 (94.2)

Breckland - 74.3 (40.0)

Uttlesford - 71.2 (83.3)

North Herts - 71.1 (56.2)

Ipswich - 67.9 (46.7)

Rochford - 67.5 (67.5)

Milton Keynes - 67.2 (64.6)

West Suffolk - 65.3 (49.1)

Harlow - 64.3 (66.6)

Central Bedfordshire - 64.1 (54.7)

Stevenage - 62.6 (39.8)

Mid Suffolk - 62.6 (47.2)

Maldon - 61.6 (52.4)

Broadland - 60.4 (33.6)

Braintree - 60.3 (45.2)

South Norfolk - 58.2 (39.8)

Babergh - 57.6 (66.3)

Huntingdonshire - 55.6 (59.6)

South Cambs - 54.7 (74.8)

Fenland - 54.0 (35.3)

East Suffolk - 45.7 (42.5)

North Norfolk - 40.1 (37.2)

East Cambs - 37.8 (64.6)

King's Lynn & West Norfolk - 37.0 (43.6)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes.