Woman dies and two seriously injured in two-car crash on rural road

The driver of a car involved in a two-vehicle crash in the village of Barham in Suffolk has died, with two other people seriously injured.

A Seat and Volkswagen collided on Norwich Road at around 6pm on Friday, 23 October.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Suffolk Police.

The passenger in her car, a 30-year-old man, has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Seat was a 42-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries and is also in hospital.

Police have asked for anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.