City of colours - street art brightens up Norwich's pavements

Two streets in Norwich have been transformed into giant artworks to showcase local talent and remind visitors that the city continues to be resilient and vibrant.

Artwork created by pavement artists Urban Canvas Credit: Amy Fellows

Artists – Amy Fellows and Gina Patch – worked alongside pavement artists Urban Canvas to create temporary paintings on Exchange Street and Westlegate that capture the ‘City of Stories’ theme. Amy's work celebrates the first Black circus owner Pablo Fanque who was born in Norwich.

Norwich artist Amy Fellows Credit: ITV Anglia

These new pieces complement the wider urban art project found in the city - 12 small-scale market sites and eight large scale city murals, all exploring the same theme of history and culture.

Street art by Amy Fellows Credit: Norwich BID

These latest works were commissioned by Norwich City Council and Norwich BID .

We’re delighted to be collaborating with Norwich City Council to bring more art into the centre of the city, in these immersive temporary installations, marking a moment in time for Norwich. Our urban art projects have been a fantastic way to celebrate the creative heritage of our city, and showcase the amazing local artistic talent. Stefan Gurney, Executive Director Norwich BID

The art is only temporary and will eventually be washed away by the rain.