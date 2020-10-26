12-year-old boy from Norfolk meets footballing hero before heart transplant

ITV News Anglia's Kate Prout went to chat to Harry and his mum

A 12 year old boy who had a heart transplant during lockdown has met his footballing hero.

Despite being poorly with a heart condition, Harry Young, from Wiggenhall St Germans near King's Lynn, walked out onto the pitch with Brazilian player Neymar before he had his life saving operation during the summer.

It's been very dramatic and hard at some occasions but it's got me a normal heart so it's been ok. Harry Poole, Football fan

Before his transplant at Great Ormond Street Hospital, Harry's mum, Nina, contacted the Ray of Sunshine charity to tell them about Harry's love of Neymar. They helped make the special meeting happen.

Harry and his mum Credit: ITV News Anglia

Talking about the whole experience, Harry's mum thanked the organ donor who saved her son's life.

It's given him a second chance at a normal life. And it's very bittersweet. A family made the decision at the most difficult time in their lives. Very grateful that they did because it means we still have Harry. Nina Poole, Harry's mum

Harry was given a memento from the momentous meeting and it's soon to be framed and put on his bedroom wall.

Harry has been given this to remember the day by Credit: ITV News Anglia

Can't wait to see his face when he sees it. He loves football and to meet your idol is amazing. It's going to mean a lot to him. Gary Townsend MD, Premium Frames

Harry says his ambition now is to become a transplant surgeon with the team who saved his life.