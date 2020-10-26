Covid-19 outbreak at Norfolk factory

There has been a Covid-19 outbreak at a food factory in Norfolk.

Norfolk County Council is working with Public Health England and Cranswick Foods to tackle a Covid 19 outbreak at the company’s Watton site.

Norfolk’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, said: “Testing of staff at Cranswick Foods has revealed a significant outbreak. At this stage we have identified about 140 positive cases out of around 300 tested so far. The analysis of swabs continues and the remaining staff on site are being tested today and tomorrow.

“Due to the high proportion of positive case results received so far, we are liaising with the Joint Biosecurity Centre and have stepped up contact tracing and leafletting in the Watton area, urging people with symptoms to access testing.

“We will continue to keep you updated as and when we receive more information.”